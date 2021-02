Massive Fire Breaks Out In Angul Of Odisha, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

Angul: A massive fire broke out in Khalgaon under Bantala police station in Angul district of Odisha.

The fire broke out late last night. 14 rooms belonging to four families were burnt down completely.

Lot of cattle has been charred to death. Property worth of lakhs was burned to ashes in no time.

After being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Till the filing of the report, the time and reason of the fire is yet to be identified.