Mask Compulsory For Children Above 2 Years: H & FW Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department has issued an advisory for children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in the state amid surge in Covid-19 cases.
Following are the advice proposed by Women and Child Development Department (W&CD):
- All children above 2 years advised to wear masks as per recommendation of Indian Academy of Pediatrics mandatorily before stepping out of their houses and parents shall ensure the same
- The newer symptom such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, etc. in addition to the earlier noted symptoms of cold, cough, fever, loss of smell/ taste, prior feeding in infants, and any other medically indicated conditions in children, pregnant & lactating women and adolescents shall be considered for suspecting COVID 19 case
- Persons belonging to any age group (including children) having any symptoms of Covid 19 must go testing, isolation and medical advise as per WHO guidelines
- Handwashing with soap and water must be advocated for atleast 40 seconds instead of 20 seconds.
- Avoid unnecessary touching of face, nose and eyes at all levels in all age groups
- Use of Aarogya Setu app wherever possible
- Covid vaccination shall be ensured in all beneficiaries above 18 years of age