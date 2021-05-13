Mask Compulsory For Children Above 2 Years: H & FW Odisha

covid advisory odisha
Pic Credit:IANS

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department has issued an advisory for children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women in the state amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

Following are the advice proposed by Women and Child Development Department (W&CD):

  1. All children above 2 years advised to wear masks as per recommendation of Indian Academy of Pediatrics mandatorily before stepping out of their houses and parents shall ensure the same
  2. The newer symptom such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, etc. in addition to the earlier noted symptoms of cold, cough, fever, loss of smell/ taste, prior feeding in infants, and any other medically indicated conditions in children, pregnant & lactating women and adolescents shall be considered for suspecting COVID 19 case
  3. Persons belonging to any age group (including children) having any symptoms of Covid 19 must go testing, isolation and medical advise as per WHO guidelines
  4. Handwashing with soap and water must be advocated for atleast 40 seconds instead of 20 seconds.
  5. Avoid unnecessary touching of face, nose and eyes at all levels in all age groups
  6. Use of Aarogya Setu app wherever possible
  7.  Covid vaccination shall be ensured in all beneficiaries above 18 years of age
