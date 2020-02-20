Jaipur: Krushna Chandra Sahu a Jawan of 154 BSF regiment, Gujarat died on duty in a heart- attack.

Krushna belongs to Jaipur, Koraput district.

He was accorded a warm welcome. Lots of with honour was bestowed on his mortal remains as it was brought back to his family.

Family members broke down with grief as they saw his coffin wrapped in the tri-colour.

His daughter in the situation stood up in respect and gave a salute to Krushna, a heart warming moment captured on camera.

His dead body was received yesterday by the family.