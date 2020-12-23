transgender marriage odisha

Marriage With A Twist In Odisha; Youth Marries Transgender

By WCE 2

Angul: A youth from Angul district of Odisha has raised a few eyebrows and married a transgender at a temple on Wednesday.

According to reports, the youth identified as Bablu met the transgender at a stage show. The youth belongs to of Kaniha area.

After the first meeting they started talking and meeting and fell in love with each other. After five years of relationship Bablu proposed to Chinmayee.

Chinmayee agreed happily and they married according to Hindu ritual at Budhithakurani temple in Angul.

Due to the Covid pandemic the ceremony was a low-key affair.

