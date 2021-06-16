Malkangiri: An exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and security forces in a forest near Kulabeda area under Maithili police limits of Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

Sources said, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the area, the gun battle broke out between rebels and the security forces inside the forest.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Till the last reports were in, the search operation was still continuing.