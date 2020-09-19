Maoist camps destroyed during combing operation in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: Maoist camps have been destroyed in Pokharibanda forest region under the Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district after four days of joint combing operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF).

According to Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh, the joint team of SOG and DVF carried out combing operation in the Pokharibanda forest. After four days of combing operation the team had gun-battle with the Maoists. However taking the advantage of the darkness and dense forest, the red rebels absconded.

The security personnel then destroyed many Maoist camps and seized large amount of Maoists articles which includes three guns, medicines, novels and some ration products, he added.