Kandhamal: The Special Operation Group (SOG) Jawans busted a Maoist camp inside Ladapadar reserve forest area in Summarbandha forest under Phiringia police limits of Odisha’s Kandhamal district recently.

Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of the red rebels in the region, the SOG Jawans launched a massive combing operation on June 29 and recovered explosive substances of around 15 kgs which includes a large portion of urea and gunpowder.

The security personnel also seized 28 Detonators, multimeters, bags, black caps, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, posters and literature from the area during the search.

However, the Maoist managed to escape from the spot by taking advantage of dense forest and thick vegetation.