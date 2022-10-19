Man takes revenge for daughter, allegedly attacks students in school in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly enters and attacks students in school for avenging her daughter in Kalyanpur Government Primary school in Samalpura village under Binjharpur police station limits here in Odisha today.

The father has been identified as Abhimanyu Jena.

According to reports, Abhimanyu forcibly entered the school premises and allegedly attacked the school students.

As per reports from the locals, Abhimanyu was allegedly taking revenge from the students by physically attacking the students.

Later, the local people reached the spot and took control of the situation. However, the villagers are enraged over the situation.

In the meantime, the reason behind Abhimanyu taking revenge from the students for his daughter is yet to be known.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited.