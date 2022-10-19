Shocking ! Aged man sexually assaults his 7-year-old grandson in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a shocking incident, an aged man has been booked under charges for sexually assaulting his grandson in a jungle in Upardiha village under Udala police station limits here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Litu Singh.

According to reports, Litu reportedly took his 7-year-old grandson for bird hunting to the jungle.

After reaching the jungle, Litu threatened the minor and reportedly harassed him sexually.

Later, the minor returned to his house and said regarding the assault to his parents.

The victim’s parents had also noticed that, he was critically injured from the sexual assault from Litu.

Soon, the minor’s parents lodged a written complaint at Udula police station against Litu.

In the meantime, the minor was rushed to the Udula hospital for treatment.

Soon after the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested Litu and initiated a probe into the matter.

This shocking incident has evoked a sense of shock in the locality, as the sexually hungry predators are victimising the minors. The incident has also brought chills to the spine of people, who are coming across this news of a heart-wrenching incident.