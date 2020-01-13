Man, sister-in-law found dead at home in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Mystery shrouded the death of a man and his sister-in-law whose bodies were recovered from a house in Nuabandha village under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Nayak and his elder brother’s wife Pushpalata Nayak.

The death came to light this morning after family members of the deceased spotted their bodies inside the room and recovered a poison bottle kept besides those. They immediately called up the police to inform.

Police reached the spot and seized the bodies for an autopsy later in the morning.

While the exact cause of the death of the duo is yet to be ascertained, an illicit love affair is being suspected behind it.