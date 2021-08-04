Man sets wife ablaze in Berhampur of Ganjam district

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly set his wife on fire in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Arjepalli village under Chatrapur Marine police limits in Berhampur this morning.

Reports said that the woman was residing at her maternal home after a family feud with her husband.

The accused husband allegedly poured petrol over his wife and set her ablaze on the road while she was going to her work place due to which she sustained critical burn injuries.

She was immediately rushed to the M.K.C.G. Medical College, Berhampur in a critical condition for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot. The cops have detained the accused husband and started questioning him.

The couple has not yet been identified.

