Man Rapes Widow In Odisha’s Capital On Pretext Of Legal Help

Bhubaneswar: A widow was allegedly raped by a man in his car in the capital city on the pretext of taking her to a lawyer.

According to police, the woman of Lingipur area had married in Saradeipur village under Dhauli police limits in the outskirts of the city.

She was staying at her father’s house following torture by in-laws after untimely demise of her husband in 2018.

The victim’s in-laws took her and her son to their house promising to take care of both but later, dumped her keeping the child with them.

The woman had sought help of a man of her village who asked the victim to come along with him to visit a legal advisor. However, he took her to an abandoned place and raped her before leaving her near Rabi talkis Square.

The accused had been absconding after committing the crime.

Later, the woman has filed a complaint at Mahila police in this regard at Mahila police station.