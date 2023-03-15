Man rapes pregnant sister-in-law in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist, watch

Nabarangpur: A man allegedly raped his sister in law while his wife recorded the crime on her mobile phone in Nabarangpur district of Odisha a few days back. Recently, the victim filed a complaint in the police station in this regard and action has been initiated. The incident took place in the Jagannathpur village under Khatiguda Police Station limit of the district.

The accused has been identified as Lilia Runjikar and his wife is Padma Runjikar.

As per reports, Padam Runjikar, the wife of accused Lilia Runjikar is a ASHA worker. On last February 28th, she had called the victim woman to a house in the Pathana Sahi of Nabarangpur for health check up. Since the victim lady is pregnant and she needed regular health check up and Padma is an ASHA worker, she went there.

However, allegedly, the husband of Padma, raped the pregnant lady there while his wife recorded the whole incident in her mobile phone. Later, Lilia and Padma took the victim near Maa Bhandaragharani temple and intimidated her to not to reveal the rape incident to anybody and in case she does so, they will murder her.

Being frightened by the intimidation, the victim lady did not told about the crime to anybody but as she was mentally and physically sexually tortured she was trying to commit suicide when her family members rescued her. After repeated questioning, finally she revealed everything that had happened to her family members.

Today, the victim lodged a complaint at Khatiguda Police Station. Accordingly, she was sent to the District Head Quarter Hospital for medical check-up. Khatiguda Police took the matter seriousely and swung into action. Police have arrested the accused man Lilia and his wife Padma.

Further investigation of the case is underway.