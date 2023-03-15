Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man murders wife with iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha

In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his wife by hitting her with an iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha on Wednesday. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
man kills wife in kendrapara
Representational Image

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his wife by hitting her with an iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Mangarajpur village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Kamala Ojha.

Take a look

Akasa Air to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and…

Man rapes pregnant sister-in-law in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist, watch

The couple allegedly had a heated fight over some issue. Later, in a sudden fit of rage the accused husband picked up an iron rod and attacked Kamala with it killing her on the spot.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, the accused husband has been detained.

An investigation into the matter is underway, a detailed report is awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 5475 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

77,931 classrooms will be constructed in Odisha, Min Samir Dash

State

Drivers strike in Odisha, people face numerous issues

State

Archana Nag case: Orissa HC grants bail to husband

State

Salary of MLAs in Odisha likely to be increased

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7