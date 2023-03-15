Man murders wife with iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his wife by hitting her with an iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Mangarajpur village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Kamala Ojha.

The couple allegedly had a heated fight over some issue. Later, in a sudden fit of rage the accused husband picked up an iron rod and attacked Kamala with it killing her on the spot.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, the accused husband has been detained.

An investigation into the matter is underway, a detailed report is awaited in this matter.