Malkangiri: Woman and three of her children and her brother-in-law fall sick after her husband allegedly mixed poison in the rice that they had consumed.

This weird incident has been reported from Nayakguda village under Mathili block in the district of Malkangiri. The incident took place late at night on Monday. The man identified as Narasingha Majhi of the village had reached his house in inebriated state and mixed pesticide in the food

After consuming the food, the woman, her two sons and 2 daughters complained of vomiting. They were rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the Mathili Community Health Centre for treatment.