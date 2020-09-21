Death
Representation image

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his younger brother over property dispute at Nuagon village under Khantapada police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ratikant Mallick of the village.

According to reports, a verbal spat broke out between Ratikant and his elder brother Sashikant Mallick over a land dispute. The verbal fight between the two brothers took an ugly turn when Sashikant attacked his younger brother and repeatedly stabbed the latter with a sharp weapon.

The family members rescued Ratikant and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the village and detained the accused, Sashikant and started investigation into the matter.

