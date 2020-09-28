sorcery killings odisha

Man killed over suspicion of sorcery in Gajapati district of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gajapati: A man was allegedly murdered and later dumped under the soil by a group of people in Mohana area in Gajapati district of Odisha. It has been suspected that he was killed over suspicion of sorcery. The matter was complained after 48 days of the incident. So far one person has been arrested in this connection.

The accused person has been identified as Ramachandra Raita.

As per reports, a group of people called a man from his home and murdered him. After committing the crime, it was decided that nobody would reveal about it.

However, after 48 days past, the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint about the matter in R Udaygiri Police Station following which Police reached the village and detained a few persons in this connection. Police also recovered the dumped dead body.

It has been observed that despite repeated awareness people of this district are yet to come out of blind beliefs.

