Man killed over past enmity in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man was killed and another was injured after a group of miscreants attacked them in Kamartoli village under Ainthapali police limits of Sambalpur district over a past enmity on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kadhia of Kamartoli village and the injured has been identified as Umesh Munda of the same village.

According to reports, Sonu and Umesh gotten into an argument with another group in the same village due a previous dispute yesterday night. Later the argument turned violent and members of the opposite group attacked both Sonu and Umesh with sharp weapons, following which both of them got seriously injured.

Initially, both of them were taken to Ainthapali Urban Primary Health Centres by the local residents. Later, when their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the V.S.S. Medical College and Hospital in Burla. Unfortunately, Sonu was declared dead by the doctor who attended them, whereas Umesh is undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

On the other hand, police have detained some attackers and are interrogating them over the matter.

An investigation is also underway to find the actual reason behind the fight.

It is to be noted that previously the district administration of Sambalpur had declared a 24-hour shutdown in the district. Meanwhile, question has been raised on police patrolling in the district as the incident took place during the shutdown period.