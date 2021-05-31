Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident a man allegedly killed his wife after attacking her with a sharp weapon in this district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Sialibasti slum under Karanjia Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Sutaki Dehuri, wife of the accused Shyama Sundar Dehuri.

As per reports, some people of the Khadia caste have been rehabilitated at the Sialinai slum area by the Forest department. On Monday afternoon verbal spat erupted between the man and his wife. It turned an ugly turn when the accused took out a sharp weapon and attacked his wife.

As a result of the attack the woman sustained critical injury on her neck and head and she died on the spot only.

After getting information, Karanjia Police reached the spot and detained the accused. Further investigation of the case is underway.