Man Hacks Woman In Capital City Of Odisha In Broad Daylight, Targets Jewellery

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified man hacked a woman with a knife in VIP colony of  Bhubaneswar on Monday targeting her gold ornaments.

The woman has now been admitted to a private hospital near Nayapalli.

According to reports, the woman was on her way to buy vegetables in the morning when the assailant followed and attacked her. He wanted to loot costly gold necklace.

The locals rescued the woman and rushed her to nearby hospital.

On the other hand, the Nayapalli police has started a probe into the matter.

