Man Hacks Wife And Daughters In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
man hacks wife odisha

Dhenkanal: A man has allegedly hacked his wife and two daughters with a sickle at Dimiria village in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

As the alleged accused had no job with him, he was being forced to work by his wife Minakshi. Due to this, the accused attacked her along with his two daughters Anjali and Monalisa.

The locals rushed to the spot when they heard them screaming and rescued them. They overpowered the accused and immediately reported about the incident to the Kamakhyanagar police station.

The mother and daughters have sustained critical injuries. All of them were rushed to the Dhenkanal hospital for immediate medical treatment. Later Minakshi was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On getting the information, the Kamakhyanagar police reached the spot and detained the accused.

