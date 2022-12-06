Man gets 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment for raping minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Apart from handing Dulal the RI, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, failing which he will have to spend one more year in the jail.

Baripada: A man was awarded 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) by the Special POCSO Court here today for raping a minor girl in 2019.

While conducting a hearing in the minor rape case, the POCSO Court convicted one Dulal Singh of Kachimbila village under Betanoti police limits of the district after hearing to 19 eyewitnesses and sentenced him to Rigorous Imprisonment.

It is to be noted here that Dulal, taking the advantage of her loneliness, had kidnapped the minor girl and raped her in a forest on May 2019. She was rescued by her brother.

Later, the minor girl’s family members filed a complaint, based on which police started an investigation into the matter and arrested Dulal. However, later the girl died.

