Man gets 20-year RI for rape of minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A man was awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment today by a POCSO court for raping a minor girl last year in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, additional district judge of the special POCSO court on Wednesday convicted Ghana Nayak of Badampahad police station area and sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment today.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him. He would remain 6-month more in the jail if does not pay the fine.

Likewise, the court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the victim.

It is to be noted here that Nayak entered the house of the minor girl while no one was present and raped her. Later, he threatened her not to disclose about the rape to anybody. However, the girl narrated her ordeal before her parents, who filed a complaint at the Badampahad police station.

Based on the report of the girl’s parents, cops started an investigation and arrested the accused and produced him before the court. The court then convicted Ghana after hearing the case and witnesses and evidence produced by the police.