Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man was found hanging from a balcony in a house in Sahid Nagar, one of the posh localities of Odisha’s capital.

According to reports, the man was found hanging with the help of a ‘gamcha’ from the balcony railing at the back of the house in a mysterious manner.

The deceased has been identified as Jajulyaman Nath and is around 55 yrs of age. The man is said to be a native of Pipili area.

The Sahid Nagar Police has been informed, they have reached the spot and an investigation has been initiated.

Through preliminary investigation it can be said that the man might have committed suicide said police sources.

Further details are awaited.