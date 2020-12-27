Man Found Dead In Closed House In Bhubaneswar; Police Begin Probe

Bhubaneswar: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances from a closed house at Brahmeswarpatna under Badagada police station limits of Bhubaneswar this evening.

According to reports, a 50-year-old man identified as Bibhutibhushan Dani was living in front of the High School in Brahmeswarpatna area.

Bibhutibhushan was allegedly a bit mentally challenged person due to which he was staying indoor most of the time.

The locals did not see him for the last several days and as some foul smell came out of the house they informed the police about the matter.

Badagada police arrived at the spot and recovered the decomposed body of Bibhutibhushan from his bed and sent it for postmortem.

An investigation into the matter also has been started by the cops after filing a case.