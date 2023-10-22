Man trampled to death in elephant attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack at Basudevpur jungle near Sadar Range Chhak in Keonjhar disrict.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagirathi Mahanta.

According to sources, Bhagirathi had gone to graze the cows in the Jungle two days ago and did not return back home. The family members searched and were unable to find him.

Some locals spotted Bhagirathi’s body and informed the forest department. Later, the forest official reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

