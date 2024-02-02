Man dies in accident in Balasore of Odisha as pick-up van crashes against him

Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, an elderly man died in an accident in Balasore district of Odisha early this morning, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, the man was standing at the side of the national highway near the Kantaliya square under Kamarda police station limits when the accident took place.

Onlookers said that, the pick-up van was at a high speed and crashed against the elderly man when he was standing near the highway. The man died on the spot.

The irate locals blocked the road and burnt tires in protest and asked for compensation. The police has reached the spot and is trying to placate the irate locals.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.