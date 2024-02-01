Bus accident in Mohana of Odisha, 5 injured

Mohana: A bus accident has taken place in Mohana of Gajapati district in Odisha on Thursday said reliable reports, as many as five have been injured.

Reports say that, a passenger bus hit by tree and as many as five people have been injured. The accident took place at Rising chakka near Mohana in Gajapati district.

While the bus was going from Brahmani village to Brahampur, it lost control and hit a tree on the roadside. The fire department reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to Mohana Medical Center.

The police have reached the spot and has detained the bus driver and are continuing the investigation.