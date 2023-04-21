Man awarded life imprisonment for killing girlfriend in Odisha

Phulbani: The Phulbani Additional District Judge has awarded a man with life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend in Odisha.

The man has been awarded life imprisonment for killing a woman in Khajuripada in 2015, said reliable reports.

The Judge heard the murder case and sentenced the accused Hiradhar Cherka to life imprisonment and 36 thousand rupees fine.

In case the fine is not paid, the imprisonment shall be extended by two years.

