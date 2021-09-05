Man arrested for possessing illegal guns in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A team of Bharatpur Police in Bhubaneswar arrested a man for possessing illegal fire arms on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Babujan Khan of Ghetua village in West Bengal.

A team of cops from Bharatpur Police station, under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Manas Ranjan Mallick, conducted a raid in Kolathia area of the State Capital City at around 12 PM today after receiving information from a reliable source and arrested Babujan Khan.

Police conducted a personal search of Babujan Khan in the presence of witnesses and seized two guns and 10 rounds of 0.22 mm live ammunition from his possession.

On being asked, Khan could not produce any authority or license regarding the possession of such fire arms and live ammunition rather he disclosed that he had kept the same for commission of a robbery in different places of Bhubaneswar town.

On further interrogation, the accused gave prevaricating statements and could not produce any document in respect of the fire arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Khan Under Section 25 (1) (a) of the Arms Act, said sources adding that the accused will be forwarded to the court after a medical test.

