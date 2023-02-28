Man and wife die over family feud in Odisha

Khaira: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife have died due to a family feud in Khaira of Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, a man has allegedly thrashed his wife and consumed poison over a family feud at Tilada village.

It is worth mentioning that, the man died while undergoing treatment at Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

On the other hand, his wife succumbed to the injuries at Khaira hospital, said reliable reports. The police has sent the bodies for post mortem.

Further detailed report awaited.