Balangir: Odisha born pilot Nikhil Rath has reportedly completed his training for India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan 2022. He has reportedly completed his training for Mission Gaganyaan in Russia.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had earlier in September, 2019, included Wing Commander Nikhil Rath in the preliminary list of astronauts to undertake training in Russia.

Nikhil Rath is a resident of Odisha’s Balangir and working with the Indian Air Force.

ISRO is slated to launch the Gaganyaan mission in 2022. Three astronauts will be sent for the mission.

According to reports the astronauts will fly to an altitude of 300 to 400 kilometres into the space for a seven-day mission for which a whopping Rs 10,000 crore will be spent.

India will be the fourth nation in the world to send astronauts into space. Earlier three countries like United States, Russia and China had sent their astronauts into the space.