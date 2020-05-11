Major Fire In Odisha’s Bhadrak; 20 Houses Gutted

Bhadrak: As many as 20 houses were gutted in two separate fire mishaps in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today. The fire mishaps reportedly took place in Nuasasana village under Guamala Panchayat and near Bhadrak town.

In Nuasasana village, short-circuit reportedly caused the fire in Prabhash Panda’s house at around 4 AM, said the sources adding that the inferno gradually spread to others houses and gutted 18 houses as the locals could not douse it.

On being informed about the incident, a team of firefighters from Tihidi and police rushed to the village. Efforts by them are underway to douse the flame. Local administration is also said to have reached at the site to take stock of the situation.

Till the filing of this report, there was no report of loss of life. However, property worth lakhs of rupees has been gutted in the mishap which also left six families homeless.

Likewise, two families were also became homeless after their houses were reduced to ashes due to a fire near Bhadrak town.