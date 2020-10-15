WATCH: Major fire breaks out at shopping complex in Odisha’s Rairangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rairangpur: A major fire broke out at a market complex in Rairangpur in the wee hours of the morning, but there was no report of any casualty or injury.

Five shops in the complex and properties worth crores were gutted in the fire mishap.

On being informed, four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Till the last reports came in, efforts were on to control the blaze. The police have reached the spot and have asked the nearby shopping complex owners to empty their shops.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

