Mahanadi boat mishap: Videographer Pravat Sinha discharged from SCB

Cuttack: The videographer of a private leading channel Pravat Sinha, who was rescued in a critical condition from Mahanadi river after an Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat capsized, has been discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack today, informed Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

Reportedly, the health condition of two other ODRAF team members have also improved and they will also be discharged soon after their final check up, added Maharana.

Earlier on September 25, body of the missing ODRAF jawan, Sitaram Murmu was recovered from Kakhadi Mahalapada Gumei Sahi in Cuttack district.

Prior to that on September 24, an ODRAF boat, consisting of seven members, was sent into Mahanadi river to rescue a stranded tusker, but the boat capsized due to the heavy flow of water in Mahanadi. As many as five rescue personnel along with two journalists were present in the boat while it capsized. All of them were rescued in a critical condition and rushed to SCB Hospital.

It is noteworthy of that Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in this mishap after the ODRAF boat capsized.

ADG (LO) RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into the ODRAF boat mishap in Mahanadi river. The probe will include how journalists boarded the ODRAF boat that resulted in the death of well-known journalist Arindam Das.

