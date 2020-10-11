Low Pressure To Trigger Yet Another Rainfall Spell In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the fresh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal informed the Regional Met Center.

The depression has further intensified said the Met Centre. Yet another low pressure is likely to be experienced by October 14, it added.

There is also a possibility that the depression may further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression tomorrow, under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash most parts of Odisha over the next four days.