Low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall for next four days

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the central parts of Bay of Bengal, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall will lash several districts of Odisha four next four days,the MeT Centre forecast in its midday bulletin.

The weather forecast for Odisha over next four days are as follows :

Day 1

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Ganjam till 8.30 AM of October 21.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Kandhamal during the period.

Day 2

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore from 8.30 AM of October 21 to 8.30 AM of October 22.

Day 3

Orange Warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Puri from 8.30 AM of October 22 to 8.30 AM of October 23.

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur during the period.

Day 4

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Balasore from 8.30 AM of October 23 to 8.30 AM of October 24.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area of west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood till

October 23.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena has directed the concerned district administrations to make high-level preparations in the wake of the heavy rain forecast.