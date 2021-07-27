Low Pressure formed over north Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall warning issued in Odisha till July 30

fresh low pressure in bay of bengal

Bhubaneswar: The India Meterological department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that a Low Pressure Area has been formed over North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation.

As per predictions, the surface wind speed is very likely to reach 40-50 kmph under the influence of this Low Pressure Area over North-West Bay of Bengal from 28th to 30th July.  Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely for the next two days, thereafter heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue for the subsequent three days.

Heavy Rainfall from 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2021

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur

Heavy to Heavy Rainfall from 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Dhenkanal and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur. .

Heavy to very heavy rainfall from 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 30.07.2021

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Bargarh, Dhenkanal.

 

 

