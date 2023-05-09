Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal concentrates into depression

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The well marked low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea concentrated into a depression, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, the low pressure area which concentrates into depression centered at 17.30 hours IST of today over southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 8.3°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, 1480 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1360 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

The depression is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around 10th May evening. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by 11th May morning and very severe cyclonic storm around same evening over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, the depression is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around forenoon of May 14.

The European ECMWF model shows that the cyclone could make landfall in Bangladesh. However, the US GFS model shows the probable cyclonic storm could hit the coast of Myanmar.