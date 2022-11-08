Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal within 48 hrs

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent forecast .

According to reports, cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and in the adjacent area of the Indian Ocean. Besides, It extends 4.5 km from the sea level.

As a result, a low pressure area will form in the next 48 hours. From next November 9 to 11, it will move in the northwest direction and will face towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastal area. Rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely expected due to the effects of the low pressure. Besides, some places may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, informed the IMD.

As per sources, rain will occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kadaikal from November 10 to 12 due to the low pressure.Accordingly, there is a possibility of rainfall in Rayalaseema and South side of Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12. Due to the low pressure, winds will blow at 45 to 55 km per hour in the southwest Bay of Bengal. It can also reach 65 km per hour, said sources.