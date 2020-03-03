Nabarangpur: In yet another case of failed love in the district a young couple reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves to death in the forest near Chadhiapara village under Raighar block in the district of Odisha Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Amal Singh and Rambai Ganda of Chadhiapara village.

As per the report, the deceased duo was in love since past few months. Even their families were in good relation. Yesterday Amal took dinner at Rambai’s house and returned. However, in the morning as Rambai was found missing from home, her family members started a manhunt.

Later the love birds’ bodies were found hanging from a tree in the nearby forest. It has been suspected that the lovebirds committed suicide as they feared of not getting social recognition. However, the real reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information Raighar Police reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.