Lovebirds marry at quarantine centre in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Coronavirus have caused massive inconvenience to people across the globe. Some of them even have lost their near and dear ones due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the deadly virus could not keep these lovebirds of Odisha away from one another as they married at a quarantines centre in Sagada village under Nimapada Tehsil of Puri district.

According to reports, Saurabh Das of Sagada village had eloped with one Pinkey Das as they were in relationship. They were living in Surat since last year. However, they were forced to return to Odisha due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

Both of them were put in the quarantine center after they returned form Surat.

Marriage at quarantine centre

After completion of their 14-day quarantine period and testing negative for the virus, they tied the knot yesterday. A school teacher attended their marriage and blessed them as their family members.

The local ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, Anganwadis and officials of the Grama Panchayat also witnessed their marriage and blessed the couple.

The marriage was organized by following the quarantine, social distancing and other lockdown norms, said sources.

