Lovebirds’ body found hanging from tree in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: The body of a couple was found hanging from a tree in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Jhodipain village under Chanabada Panchayat in Dasmantapur Police Station limits. It has been suspected that the youth and the girl might have committed suicide.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mahendra Hikka and the deceased girl has been identified as Yubanti.

As per reports, father of the deceased youth informed Police about the bodies. After getting information Police went to the spot and initiated investigation.

The boy and the girl were reportedly in a love relationship for the last two years. However, they allegedly did not get consent from their families for this relationship.

The bodies were found hanging in a tamarind tree in the end of the village. Yesterday, the youth had reportedly gone to his house along with the girl. However, his family denied the girl.

Though both of them were from the same village there was no consent of the boy’s family for the relationship. The sister and mother of the deceased girl reportedly alleged that since the boy’s family did not give consent for the marriage, the two committed suicide after getting frustrated. However, they have not lodged any complaint with Police in this matter. Police investigation is underway.