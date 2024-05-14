Over 15 kgs of gold seized from car in Balasore, 2 detained

Balasore: Over 15 kgs of gold was reportedly seized from a car at Laxmannath tollgate in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday.

The team of CT and GST officials reportedly conducted a checking of vehicles at Laxmannath tollgate in view of the ongoing elections in the State.

During inspection, the GST officials reportedly seized gold of approximately 15 kilograms and detained two persons for interrogation. They also seized the car and took it to the Jaleswar Police station.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

