Lord Jagannath to adorn Gajaudharana Besha in Puri Sri Mandir

Puri: Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balarama, and Goddess Subhadra will be adorned in Gajaudharana Besha in Sri Mandir on the occasion of Magha Purnima today.

After the midday incense is done, the ceremony will be held on the Ratna Singhasan. Lord Jagannath will hold the Lakshmi idol in his lap holding a Sankha, chakra, Gada and Padma.

Lord Balabhadra will be seen in the form of Basudeva holding Sankha, chakra, Hala, and Mushal. Similarly, Goddess Subhadra will give darshan to devotees while holding a Padma bud. The holy trinity will be served with Milk and Amalu Bhog in the evening incense.