Loot in Bhubaneswar apartment yet again, Rs. 50 lakh worth ornaments taken away

Bhubaneswar: Yet another loot in Bhubaneswar has taken place on Thursday said reports. The loot has taken place in an apartment. Jewellery worth more than Rs. 50 lakh has been looted.

According to reports, the miscreants looted the gold when there was no one in the house and it was locked. The apartment that has been looted is called, Satyabadi Residency. The people in the area are in a state of terror after the loot.

The CCTV of the apartment has captured the looters roaming around the apartment. The Mancheswar police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.