Loot in Bhadrak of Odisha, cash worth Rs. 5.4 lakh and gold taken away

Bhadrak: A loot in Bhadrak district of Odisha has been reported and cash worth Rs. 5.4 lakh and 100 gms of gold was taken away, said reports.

According to reports, the problem of robbers is increasing with each passing day. They are looting valuables irrespective of whether it is in a city or in a village. They are looking for an opportunity to rob and when they see that there is no one at home, they effect a loot.

Looters fear neither the police nor the law. They break into the house and loot lakhs of rupees. In a recent loot in Bhadrak, they broke the doors and windows of the house and looted everything. They broke the gate and took money and gold jewelry. The clothes were scattered all over the house.

The theft took place in a house under Bhadrak town police station. The family had withdrawn money and gold for their son’s wedding, said reports. As much as Rs. 5.4 lakh and 100 gms of gold was taken away, said reports.