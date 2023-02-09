Loot from bank in Dhenkanal: 9 arrested, 6 Kgs of gold recovered

Dhenkanal: In a major breakthrough, Dhenkanal police arrested nine persons including a couple for their involvement in the loot of Odisha Gramya Bank at Mahabirod of the district recently.

The arrested have been identified as Saddam Khan of FCI Mundabazar in Angul, Niladri Pradhan of Jharibahal, Ranjit Nahak of Gunduri, Dinesh Nayak of Banarpal Sukhuasahi, Rami Tudu of Bijitala, Balabhadra Nayak of Banarpal College Sahi, Jitendra Pradhan of Parjang, Basant Bhoi and Basant’s wife Jharana Bhoi of Brundabanpur.

Apart from arresting the accused persons, police also recovered around 6 kgs of gold and gold ornaments and three guns along with 11 live bullets. A total of 26 mobile phones, three sharp weapons, cash worth Rs 4 lakh and a four-wheeler were seized from their possessions.

On February 3, the arrested persons had looted the Odisha Gramya Bank and decamped with more than Rs 2.5 crore on at gunpoint.

Mahabirod police started an investigation into the matter after the bank authorities filed a complaint over the robbery. They verified the CCTV footage of the bank and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Subsequently, they were arrested and forwarded to the court today.