Loot bid foiled in capital city of Odisha, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: Two miscreants have been caught for looting a mobile phone along with cash at bus stop near Chandrasekharpur police station in capital city of Odisha. One among the looters have been identified as Papun Behera.

Reportedly, the looters snatched the mobile phone and Rs 15,000 cash from one Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo when he was standing at the bus stop along with his friend. The looters were allegedly in an inebriated state when the snatched from Sahoo.

It has also been alleged that when Sahoo acted against the looters and tried to get back the phone, the looters took him to an area behind the bus stand and attacked him with an hockey stick. The locals rushed to the spot and surrounded hearing Sahoo’s scream following which they captured Papun and thrashed him on the spot. However, the other looter managed to escape from the spot with Rs 15,000 cash.

On getting the information,the local police nabbed the escaped looter from Hatiasuni slum area with the help of arrested accused Papun. The cops have seized the looted mobile phone and Rs 15,000 cash from his possession.

