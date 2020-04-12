Mayurbhanj: The Coronavirus lock down has added worries to the Capsicum farmers of Odisha, mainly those in Mayurbhanj district. Due to the Coronavirus lock down in the state, the vegetables grown by the farmers don’t reach the market and get wasted.

The Capsicum produced in the Mayurbhanj district is majorly exported to neighbouring districts while some of the production are sold in local markets. This is because Mayurbhanj is a tribal district and hence the demand for this vegetable is local market is low.

As there is an absence of middlemen from the adjoining areas the vegetables cannot be transported to other districts. Even though the vegetables reach the local market they don’t get sold at even half of the market price.

The Capsicum farmers are under immense pressure of personal loans and if the situation continues they cannot pay back the loans.

Hence, the farmers of the district have requested the government representatives to help them transport their vegetables to proper markets or provide them financial assistance.