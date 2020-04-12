Capsicum farmers
A Capsicum Farmer In Happier Times (Representative Image)

Lock down Brings Endless Worries To Capsicum Farmers of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Mayurbhanj: The Coronavirus lock down has added worries to the Capsicum farmers of  Odisha, mainly those in Mayurbhanj district. Due to the Coronavirus lock down in the state, the vegetables grown by the farmers don’t reach the market and get wasted.

The Capsicum produced in the Mayurbhanj district is majorly exported to neighbouring districts while some of the production are sold in local markets. This is because Mayurbhanj is a tribal district and hence the demand for this vegetable is local market is low.

Related News

Women In Odisha Lead From The Front, Fight Fearlessly…

Lovers Caught By Police In Bhubaneswar During Covid-19 Lock…

DGP Abhay Visits Odisha’s Ganjam, Boosts Morale Of…

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

As there is an absence of middlemen  from the adjoining areas the vegetables cannot be  transported to other districts. Even though the vegetables reach the local market they don’t get sold at even half of the market price.

The Capsicum farmers are under immense pressure of personal loans  and if the situation continues they cannot pay back the loans.

Hence, the farmers of the district have requested the government representatives to help them transport their vegetables to proper markets or provide them financial assistance.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Women In Odisha Lead From The Front, Fight Fearlessly Against Coronavirus In The…

State

Lovers Caught By Police In Bhubaneswar During Covid-19 Lock Down, Were Flouting All…

State

DGP Abhay Visits Odisha’s Ganjam, Boosts Morale Of Police Persons Amid Covid-19…

State

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.